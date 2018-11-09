April 5, 1961-November 6, 2018
DAVENPORT — Melvin L. Grubbs Jr., 57, of Davenport passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Melvin was born on April 5, 1961, to Melvin and Delores (Peters) Grubbs Sr. in Iowa City. He worked for many years in construction.
Melvin loved spending time with his family, enjoyed riding his Harley, and touched the heart of everyone he met.
Those left to honor his memory are his son, Travis (Tabitha) Grubbs; parents, Melvin Grubbs Sr. and Delores Grubbs; fiancé, Diane; grandchildren, Travis and Destiny; his brothers, Russell Grubbs and Rick Grubbs; and many nieces and nephews.