Meredith Rebekah (Jennings) Miller

Meredith was born on October 27, 1976, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Riccard and Becky Jennings of Ankeny. Meredith loved her hometown and enjoyed her neighborhood playmates as a child, and later on her many lifelong friends from dance, cheerleading, youth group and marching band. She graduated from Ankeny High School in 1995, and followed in her mother's footsteps entering PCI cosmetology school in Ames, where she came back to teach as well; she began her career at Finesse Spa Salon, the same salon where her mother had worked, and later became a proud co-owner. Meredith loved her profession and tirelessly cared for her clients and employees.

Meredith married Darrin on July 3, 1999, in Ames, Iowa. They returned to Ankeny where they grew their family, joyfully welcoming daughters Sofia and Annabelle. She adored her daughters and loved being their mother, always planning fun trips, meals and parties for her family. Meredith was a devoted wife and mother, a loving sister, daughter, aunt and an incredibly loyal friend. She was the rock of her family and the glue that held us all together. She was full of energy, confidence, high moral values, integrity, empathy; and had a genuine sense of compassion that warmed those around her. Meredith took care of the people in her life. She anticipated the needs of others and was there in a moment's notice anytime she thought she could help. She met life's challenges with style, practicality and humor, and always approached life through “rose colored glasses” — no matter what. She lived life to the fullest in all she did, from travels around the world, many biking adventures, neighborhood bonfires, and dinner parties. Her family and friends know that Meredith's strength came from her faith in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, and they have peace knowing Meredith is absent from the body but present with our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven.