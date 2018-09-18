Sept. 13, 2018
DAVENPORT — Merle Lee Jesse Rudd, 46, known as Yogi by his family, died in an accident on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Davenport.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan, where a memorial service will be held at 4 pm.
Yogi loved the outdoors, fishing, cooking and painting. He had a very kind heart.
Survivors include his son, Nick Rudd-Wild; brother, David (Lynda) Rudd; sisters, Brenda (Benny) Wild and Cathy Sorrells (Kevin Duckett); special friend, Tracy Bell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda and Merle Rudd; and his brother, Brian Rudd.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.