Merlin Rosfjord

December 14, 1950-November 22, 2018
DURANT - Merlin L. Rosfjord, 67, of Durant, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.
Merlin was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on December 14, 1950, to Howard and Barbara (Miller) Rosfjord.
He graduated from LDF High School in LeGrand in 1969 and from Iowa State University with a Bachelor's degree in Agronomy in 1973.
Merlin married Rebecca L. Sanders Murphy on May 25, 2002, in Davenport, Iowa.
Merlin was an agronomist and assistant plant manager for Pioneer Hybrids in Durant, retiring in 2015 after 42 years of service.
He enjoyed traveling and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He loved spending time and visiting with his friends at the Durant Creamery.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Durant Community Center.
Additional memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, from 4-6 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm.
Merlin is survived by his wife Becky, his mother Barbara Rosfjord of Grinnell, step-children: Angela Murphy of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Bryan Murphy of Durant, Christina Murphy of Washington, D.C., and Thomas Murphy of Wilton, sister Mary Jo (Kevin) Keith of Coralville, Iowa, and brother Steve Rosfjord of LeGrand, Iowa, nieces and nephew: Kristin, Katie, Shannon and Nate.
He was preceded in death by his father Howard Rosfjord.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Department of Neurology for Parkinson's Disease Research at the University of Iowa in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com or mitchellfh.com