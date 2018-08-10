August 29, 1929-August 6, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Merna “Jean” Gay, 88, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 13, 2018, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.
Jean was born August 29, 1929, in Ithaca, Nebraska, the daughter of Edward and Mabel (Hanke) Scheuneman. She married Rolland Gay on November 24, 1948, in Memphis, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2016.
Jean enjoyed sewing, collecting antique glass, reading and doing crossword puzzles, but most of all, fishing with Dad.
Survivors include her daughters, Lynn (Greg) Hockett, Davenport and Rhonda (Bob) Getschman, Boone, Iowa; grandchildren, Kristen (Drew) Berrie, and their children, Carter and Madison, Bettendorf, Trenton Hockett, Davenport, Meredith (Matthew) Ash, and their children, Gaige, Seamus, Liam, Zach and Samantha and her daughter, Lacey, Davenport, Nicholas (Amanda) Getschman, and their children, Isabella and Greyson, Memphis, Tennessee, and Benjamin Getschman, Tampa, Florida; and a sister, Marcella Glasgow, Omaha, Nebraska.
