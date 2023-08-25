Merriam Lee Gustafson

January 16, 1927 - August 22, 2023

Merriam Lee Gustafson, 96, of Moline, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, Illinois.

Services will be Monday, August 28, 2023, at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, noon to 1 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Answers in Genesis, 25 Atlantic Ave., Erlanger, KY, 41018.

Lee was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 16, 1927, to Clarence Bernhard and Mabel Ann (Hanson) Gustafson. He married Inez Kathleen Reiff on December 1, 1951, in Minneapolis.

Merriam graduated from Dawson High School and the University of Minnesota, receiving speech awards and a degree in Agricultural Engineering. He worked at John Deere as an engineer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during World War II from 1945 to 1946.

He was involved in Christian Education, an Avid participant in the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship, member of Toastmasters, and the Christian Service Brigade. He enjoyed photography as a hobby and loved traveling and researching his Swedish Geneology.

Survivors include his wife, Inez; children: Sheryl (Dorman) Martin Brampton, Ontario, Canada, Steven (Marites) Gustafson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Alan (Jana) Gustafson, Abilene, Texas, Kathleen Gauwitz, Peoria, Illinois, and Gregory (Sheila) Gustafson, Arden, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Roger (Bonnie) Gustafson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sandra Ellen Gustafson; brother, David; and sister-in-law, Harriett.

