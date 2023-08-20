Merwin W. Klawonn

August 10, 1947 - August 18, 2023

Merwin W. "Mert" Klawonn, 76, of rural Cambridge, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 25, at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge. Pastor Lisa Unger will officiate. Burial will be in Presbyterian Cemetery, Andover. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials will be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

Merwin was born August 10, 1947 in Moline, Illinois, the son of Ivan W. and LaVanna (Stender) Klawonn. He was raised and educated in Cambridge graduating Cambridge High School in 1965. He attended Electronics School in Des Moines, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army. On June 5, 1976 he married Jacquelyn "Jacki" Clark in Cambridge. She died on May 6, 2018. He farmed in the Cambridge area all his life until retiring in 2009. He was sexton of Andover Township Cemetery for 26 years retiring in 2022.

Memberships include Andover American Legion Post #465 and the National Farmers Organization.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Kelsey Klawonn, Lynn Center; a brother, Gaylen Klawonn; and nieces and nephews and special cousin Gary Klawonn. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a brother, Veryl Klawonn.

