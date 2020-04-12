× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 9, 1934 - April 7th, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Methel J. Neff, 85, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020.

She will be laid to rest at Davenport Memorial Park. Her family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com

Methel was born on September 9th, 1934, in Rock Island, Ill., to Everett and Theola (Brown) Bonney Sr. She was united in marriage to Robert Neff on March 13th, 1957, in Davenport, Iowa. In her earlier years, she was employed by Turnstyle and Kmart. Most importantly she was a devoted mother who raised six boys whom she loved unconditionally. She was also very devoted to her cats; Cuddles and Baby.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 63 years; her children, Charles (Pam) Merriman, Steve (Sandy) Merriman, Ron (Deb) Merriman, Bob (Tammy) Neff, Brad (Deb) Neff and Doug Neff; brothers, Elmer, Paul and Everett Jr.; sisters, Edwina, Mary and Donna; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and special niece, Tabra.

Methel was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Bonney and sisters, Dorothy Misner , Barb Hoffman, and Loretta Brooks. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Clarissa C. Cook for their hospitality and compassionate care of Methel.