Michael A. Hancks

April 1, 1953 – January 5, 2019
MOLINE — Michael Allen Hancks, 65, of Moline and Silver Springs, Fla., passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019, in Advent Health, Ocala, Fla.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4 -7 p.m. Thursday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St. A, Moline. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials can be made to Rock Island County Humane Society or Moline High School Athletic Department.
Mike was born April 1, 1953, in Moline, the son of Warren “Sonny” and Joan (Burkhead) Hancks. He married Janet Quint on August 13, 1983, in Moline.
Mike retired after 35 years from the City of Rock Island Water Treatment Department. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball, racquetball and golf. He also enjoyed watching the deer and wildlife in his backyard and his fur babies, Sassy and Cami.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; son, Gabriel Hancks, Moline, mother, Joan (Charlie) Johnson, Moline; brothers, Terry (Shiela) Hancks, Moline and Rick (Nancy) Hancks, Woodbury, Minn.; step-sister, Karen Layman, East Moline; step-brothers, Steve (Connie) Johnson, Bettendorf and Kurt (Lori) Johnson, Bettendorf; mother-in-law, JoAnn Quint, Moline; brother-in-law, Jeffrey (Susan) Quint, Greensboro, N.C. and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Sonny.
