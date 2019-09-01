May 9, 1972-August 26, 2019
WALCOTT - Michael A. Sherrill, 47, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, in Sherrill, Iowa.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the family.
Mike was born May 9, 1972, in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Ronald E. & Alice I. (Schwarz) Sherrill.
He was a CNC machinist most recently employed with Carter Pump. Mike loved playing his guitars and listening to music. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR with his dad and the company of his dog, Sampson.
Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Alice Sherrill of Davenport; his sister, Shawna Sherrill of Davenport; his brother, Daniel (Nicole) Sherrill of Livermore, Iowa; his significant other, Erica Spencer of Walcott; and his nephews and niece, Tyler, Ethan, Cole, Charlie, Connar and Arianna.
He was preceded in death by his father; and his grandparents.
