Michael Burson

February 8, 1964 - August 3, 2018
DAVENPORT - Mike Burson, 54, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, August 3, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme St. in Davenport.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at noon on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Mike was born February 8, 1964, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Donald Lee and Jo Ann (Crane) Burson. On August 14, 2010, in Davenport, he married Lori Boese.
Mike worked as a millwright for Local 2158 Union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, tubing, camping, cooking, and he loved to eat. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and he cherished his time spent with family and friends.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lori; his mother, Jo Ann Burson of Des Moines; children, Kasie Burson of Wheatland, Tera McCallister, Talitha Stahler, and Trysta McCallister all of Davenport; grandchildren, Bryan, Dakota, Nathan, Jason, Mason, and Graciann; great-grandson, Liam; sisters, Lisa Dodson of Des Moines and Lori (Steve) Murga of Carlisle, Iowa.
Mike was preceded in death by his father.
