Michael C. Morrison

November 25, 1962 - September 9, 2023

Michael C. Morrison, 60, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family celebration will be at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Michael was born November 25, 1962, in Madison, Indiana, to Donald and Marilyn (Hutchcroft) Morrison. He married Julie Tegtmeyer August 12, 1988. She passed May 11, 2015. Michael later met Christine Conroy. They spent seven wonderful years together before getting married December 2, 2022, at Augustana Ascension Chapel.

While attending Augustana College, Michael worked alongside his brother at the school doing live sound for concerts that included Harry Chapin and the Chieftains. This later lead to a short, but passionate, time in the recording industry. He helped to convert a historic barn in Annawan, Illinois, into a music recording studio called Barn Burner Studio. Michael was a recording engineer at the studio and supported many artists in fulfilling their visions. Michael later worked at Kone Inc. as an escalator designer, retiring in 2021.

He and his wife loved to attend concerts, traveling, and spend time with their family. Michael was always happy when he was watching a Chicago Cubs or Fighting Illini game.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Christine; siblings: Jonathan (Adrienne) Morrison, Parkland, Florida, David Morrison, Ames, Iowa; nieces and nephews: Sarah, Jacob, Gillian, and Taylor Morrison; aunt and uncle, Nancy and David Cox; step-children: Elizabeth (Riley) Schlievert, Thomas (Megan) Wilson; and step-grandchildren: Liv and Ava Wilson.

Donations may be made in honor of Michael to Augustana College Bergendoff Hall Renovations (augustana.edu/give).