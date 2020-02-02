Michael Dykema

Mike was born May 28, 1958, in Clinton, Iowa, to Elmont and Alida (Eamer) Dykema. He graduated in 1976 from Bettendorf High School, where he excelled as a wrestler. Mike served his country in the U.S. Army and later moved to Washington state in the early 1980's where he was self-employed in the construction industry. There he met Linda Hoffman, together they had one son, Trevor.