January 1, 1947-November 16, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Michael E. Ehlers, 71, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division Street, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his family.
Mike passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 16, 2018, in Davenport.
Michael Eugene Ehlers was born on January 1, 1947, in Davenport a son of Ralph F. and Rosemary (Hueser) Ehlers. Mike proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Sharyn K. Greenwood on July 10, 1971. She preceded him in death September 25, 2016.
He had been a truck driver for many years with J.R.R.W. Transport, for Conagra Foods. Mike was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and the Moose Lodge. In earlier years he enjoyed coaching Dad's Club girls softball, playing softball, bowling and golfing.
Those left to honor his memory include, his children; a daughter, Ann Marie McGlynn, Davenport; two sons, James Ehlers, Davenport and Michael H. (Renee) Ehlers, Fort Madison: grandchildren, Ian H., Brody and Ada Marie McGlynn, Sarah Ehlers, and Jacob H. and Allison Ehlers: his siblings: Barb Waters, Davenport, Mary Bulens, Hampton, Joanne Van Acker, Long Grove; Anthony (Johnna) Ehlers Davenport and Paul Joseph (Beth) Ehlers, Kenosha, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Diane Greenwood, Rock Island and many nieces, nephews and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a sister, Debbie Ehlers, and a son-in-law, John McGlynn.
