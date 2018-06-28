May 28, 1951- June 26, 2018
MOLINE — Michael E. “Mick” Jones, 67, of Moline, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at his home.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A visitation will be held Friday, June 29, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, or to QC Paws.
Mick was born May 28, 1951, in Keokuk, Iowa, son of Richard and Margaret (Schnieder) Jones. On September 25, 1976, in Moline, he married Patricia McClean, who survives.
He graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb, and earned his MBA at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. He was owner and president of ESCP Corporation in Davenport, and was a member of Short Hills Country Club in East Moline.
In addition to his wife, Patty, survivors include his children, Elizabeth Jones of Dallas, Texas, Sara C. Jones of Moline, Carrie (Steve) Pilichowski of Moline, Peter M. Jones and Rachel Polich of Chicago; siblings, Evie (Tom) Martin of Altoona, Iowa, Rita (Herron) Jack of Moline, Julie (Sweeney) Sherm of Rock Island, Dave (Virginia) Jones of Bettendorf, Kenny Jones of Milan, Nancy (Joe) Casillas of Rock Island, and Gerianne (Craig) Benisch of Rock Island; and lots of wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Rick and Danny Jones.
