Michael Frank Keim

June 23, 1940-February 24, 2020
GIG HARBOR, Wash. -- Michael “Mike” Keim, age 79, passed away of natural causes at the Family First Goodman Home in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Monday, February 24.
Mike was born in Davenport, Iowa, the youngest son of Veith and August Keim. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1958 and soon after joined the U.S. Air Force where he served from 1958-1962. Mike was known for his love of sports. He won state medals in high school wrestling and continued his involvement in athletics his entire life. He worked as a statistician for the Seattle SuperSonics, umpired in two world fastpitch softball tournaments (New Zealand and South Africa), was the Tournament Director of the 1980 Men's World Fastpitch Softball Tournament in Tacoma, Wash., and he was a member of the Seattle Metro Softball Hall of Fame. He was a big fan of Pacific Lutheran University and their football program where son Jud played in college and now coaches the team, including grandson Jace.
For 32 years, he was employed at the Boeing Company, Seattle, as a procurement vice president and, after retirement, returned to the company as a consultant. In a side business, he owned and managed the Wilson Trophy Company in Federal Way, Wash. Other main interests were traveling, good food and life on his ranches in Washington and Northern California. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife Joanne Keim of Captain Cook, HI, son Judson (Sari), grandchildren Kalen and Jace, brother Robert, sister Debra (Lee), 3 nieces, 2 nephews and many others including his former wife, Mary Keim.
His mother, father and brother Carl, all of Davenport, preceded him in death.
There will be a military honor burial service conducted at 11 a.m. April 3, 2020, at Tahoma National Cemetery Kent, Wash., followed by a remembrance luncheon at 2 - 5 p.m. at Arabella's Landing, Gig Harbor, Wash.