Michael Frank Keim

Mike was born in Davenport, Iowa, the youngest son of Veith and August Keim. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1958 and soon after joined the U.S. Air Force where he served from 1958-1962. Mike was known for his love of sports. He won state medals in high school wrestling and continued his involvement in athletics his entire life. He worked as a statistician for the Seattle SuperSonics, umpired in two world fastpitch softball tournaments (New Zealand and South Africa), was the Tournament Director of the 1980 Men's World Fastpitch Softball Tournament in Tacoma, Wash., and he was a member of the Seattle Metro Softball Hall of Fame. He was a big fan of Pacific Lutheran University and their football program where son Jud played in college and now coaches the team, including grandson Jace.