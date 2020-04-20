January 27, 1940-April 12, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Private funeral services to celebrate the life of Michael J. Gallagher, 80, a resident of Davenport, were held at Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial was in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. There will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life held after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Mike died peacefully April 12, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Michael James Gallagher was born January 27, 1940, in Davenport, son of James T. and Dolores H (Doyle) Gallagher. Mike graduated in the last class at St. Ambrose Academy in 1958 and went on to graduate in Business Administration from St. Ambrose College. He was united in marriage to Dorothy A. (Tappendorf) on November 23, 1961, at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. They have shared over 58 years of marriage together. Michael was an active parishioner St. Al's, as a member of the Finance Committee, and Lay Director and longtime bingo call at St. Al's. He also volunteered at the Diocese of Davenport Chancellery office. He was in Industrial sales for Alcoa, Bendiix and Kartridge Pak. and up until the second week in March, Mike worked as a prisoner transfer attendant for the Scott County Sheriff's Office
Those left to honor his memory include his beloved wife, Dottie, and their children; Jill (Craig) Krummen, St. Paul, Minnesota, Mark (Tracy) Gallagher, North Liberty; six grandchildren; Abigail, Luke, Marie, Jonathan, Ashley, and Emily; his siblings; Julie (Paul) Kraman, Edmond, Oklahoma, Mary (Gene) Boyd, Davenport, Dennis (Lorraine) Gallagher, Standish, Maine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Megan Lynn Gallagher, 4/11/1989, a brother, Joseph, and a brother-in-law, Dick Tappendorf.
Mike enjoyed planning countless trips and traveling. Memorable trips include: two Disney cruises with Dottie, Mark, Jill, their spouses and grandchildren and he especially enjoyed his Scandinavian cruise with Dottie. In Mike's younger days he was an avid golfer. Mike was a gardener and loved reading.
Mike's greatest joy, however, was his family. He cherished connecting to his cousins and was committed to maintaining family connections. He participated in regular reunions with his brother, Den, sisters Mary and Julie, and their spouses. Mike regularly made trips to Minnesota and North Liberty to see Mark and Jill and their families. A favorite gathering each year was Thanksgiving at Jill's home in St. Paul with Dottie, Jill and Mark, their spouses, all the grandchildren and usually his brother, Den. Mike enjoyed watching his grandchildren's football games, dance competitions, basketball games and synchronized swimming competitions. In late February, Mike's last trip was to North Liberty to watch Ashley's show choir competition. He and Dottie spent the weekend with Mark's family and Jill and Jono came from Minnesota.
Online remembrances, condolences and his service may be viewed by going to Mike's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
