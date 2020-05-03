DAVENPORT -- Private funeral services to celebrate the life of Michael J. Gallagher, 80, a resident of Davenport, were held at Halligan–McCabe–DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial was in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. There will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life held after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Michael James Gallagher was born January 27, 1940, in Davenport, son of James T. and Dolores H (Doyle) Gallagher. Mike graduated in the last class at St. Ambrose Academy in 1958 and went on to graduate in Business Administration from St. Ambrose College. He was united in marriage to Dorothy A. (Tappendorf) on November 23, 1961, at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. They have shared over 58 years of marriage together. Michael was an active parishioner St. Al's, as a member of the Finance Committee, and Lay Director and longtime bingo call at St. Al's. He also volunteered at the Diocese of Davenport Chancellery office. He was in Industrial sales for Alcoa, Bendiix and Kartridge Pak. and up until the second week in March, Mike worked as a prisoner transfer attendant for the Scott County Sheriff's Office.