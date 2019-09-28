September 14, 1940-September 25, 2019
BETTENDORF - Michael J. Niewald, 79, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or to Winnie's Place.
Mike was born September 14, 1940, in Sullivan, Indiana, to Rosemary Niewald. He served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1958 to 1961. Mike had sold insurance for Ken Kroemer Insurance in Bettendorf for many years.
A father who unconditionally loved and encouraged his children, he always said “today is the first day of your life so keep on keeping on.” A die-hard Bears fan, he supported Bettendorf Schools football and had officiated junior and high school football for several years.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Shirley; his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa & Jason Forari of Bettendorf; his sons, Mark Niewald of Southern Pines, North Carolina, Jeff Niewald of Greenville, North Carolina, Tim (Sherry) Niewald of West End, North Carolina and John (Brandy) Niewald of Arvada, Colorado; his grandchildren, David, Mykenzie, Sam, Molly, Mikayla, Anna, Jack and A.J.; and his step-grandchildren, Callah and Brody.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother and his son, Todd.
