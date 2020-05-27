Michael John Moller

You gave no one a last farewell, Nor ever said good-bye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you. A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can fill. I know your in a better place Mike and I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth ... until we meet again. We love you Mike ... your siblings Rob, Rick, Kelle