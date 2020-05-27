November 23, 1963-May 24, 2020
COLONA -- Michael John Moller, 56, Colona, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Genesis Illini, Silvis.
Private committal services will be held at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, where the VVA 299 will conduct military honors and the Patriot Guard will be in attendance. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Carry the Load (a non-profit organization that provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military, veterans, first responders and their families).
Mike was born on November 23, 1963, in Moline, the son of Richard and Sandra (Simoens) Moller. He graduated from UTHS Class of 1982. He retired from the U.S. Navy, having served in the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, Iraq and many other God forsaken places. He was a diesel mechanic, who could fix anything mechanical. He was a warrior with a good heart, who showed his love without words. He loved motorcycles and his family. Mike was fantastically unfiltered.
Survivors include his mother Sandy Simoens, Silvis, father Richard (Rose) Moller, Colona, his significant other Dot Meindok, siblings, Rick (Barb) Moller, Colona, Rob (Mary) Moller, New Albany, Ind., and Kelle (David) Hunter, Greer, S.C., and many nieces and nephews, his service dog, Bella, and puppy Freya.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and sister Kris Moller-VanHeck.
Dearest Michael,
You gave no one a last farewell, Nor ever said good-bye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you. A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can fill. I know your in a better place Mike and I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth ... until we meet again. We love you Mike ... your siblings Rob, Rick, Kelle
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.