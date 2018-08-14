Michael Johnson

November 28, 1978-August 10, 2018
CARBON CLIFF — Michael A. Johnson, 39, of Carbon Cliff passed away Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Davenport.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to go toward his children's education fund.
Michael was born Nov. 28, 1978, the son of Elmer and Mary (Hunt) Johnson. On Sept. 26, 2015, he married Lacey Carr in Bettendorf. Michael proudly worked as a heavy equipment operator for Local 150. He believed in “Team Family,” which he showed by being a devoted husband and father who adored his wife and children. Michael was an extremely hard worker, and would help anyone in need. His daughter, “Nay”/“Sissy," loved going on their movie dates together and goofing around at home. His son, “Bubby Boy," looked up to his dad and enjoyed watching and helping him work. His family will continue on with Michael's motto, “The Johnson family never gives up.”
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lacey Johnson of Carbon Cliff; his twin son and daughter, Dalton and Ayla Johnson of Carbon Cliff; parents, Elmer and Mary Johnson of Cambridge, Illinois; sisters, Sharie Jernigan of San Antonio, Texas, Susan (Mark) Roark of Versailles, Kentucky, Angie (Bruce) Nielsen of Moline; brothers, Kevin Johnson of Galva, Illinois, Bruce Johnson of Lakeland, Florida; father-in-law, Leonard (Lisa) Carr of Walcott; mother-in-law, Robin Nichols-Farinacci of LeClaire; sister-in-law, Mashanna (Matthew) Griffith of Riverdale; brother-in-law, Robby Farinacci of LeClaire; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents-in-law, Merle and Joan Nichols, and his canine sidekick, Carmen “Carmey Girl."
Online condolences may be shared at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.