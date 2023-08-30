Michael K. Humphrey

September 15, 1945 - August 28, 2023

Funeral services for Michael K. Humphrey, 77, of East Moline, Illinois, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, Illinois. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, Illinois. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Humphrey passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at Genesis Silvis. Mike was born September 15, 1945, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of Dr. Howard B. and Veronica La Velle-Humphrey. He graduated 1964 from Macon High School, Macon, Missouri. He then married Nancy A. Doxsee, September 14, 1968, at the original Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, Illinois. He worked for VW Volkswagen in East Moline and Davenport, retired from Bordner's, East Moline, Illinois.

During retirement, he helped with Meals on Wheels, had a passion for reading, and never met a stranger!

He enjoyed his family, motorcycles, cars, dogs, black powder shooting, archery, fishing, history, and singing in the East Moline St. Mary's choir.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; son, Zachary (Tricia) Humphrey; grandsons: Evan Buller and Liam Humphrey; in-laws, Pam Williams, John (Renee) Doxsee, Ron Shinn; many nieces and nephews; close dear friends, Dennis Ricketts and Denny Sellers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynn (Robert) McKinney; in-law's, Bill and Frances Doxsee; sister-in-law, Kathy Shinn; and his favorite pets, Heidi and Gretchen.

Memorials may be made to any QC Animal Shelter, Meals on Wheels, or a charity of choice.

The family would like to thank visiting nurse, Lisa; Genesis Staff: Brandon, Kellie, Chris V., Kenzie, and Dr. Kandis.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.