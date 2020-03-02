October 3, 1984-February 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Michael L. H. Pomeroy, 35, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Chippiannock Cemetery Chapel, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting family with services.

Michael was born on October 3, 1984, in Rock Island, the son of Michael F. and Marilyn Pomeroy.

Michael is survived by his aunt, Audrey Solomon; uncle, Delmar Baughman; and many half siblings.

Online condolences may be left to Michael's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.