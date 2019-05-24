November 14, 1952-May 21, 2019
BETTENDORF - Michael L. Hemmingson, 66, of Bettendorf, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded and private inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a day off of work, give your loved ones a hug, or donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org). Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Michael was born on November 14, 1952, the son of Lars and Joyce (Nelson) Hemmingson, in Geneseo. He married Laurie A. Stelle, April 22, 1978, in Naperville, Ill. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1970. He then attended Augustana College, where he obtained a business and accounting degree. He retired from DECO Tool, Davenport, in January 2019, where he was employed as a purchasing manager. Michael was an avid Cubs fan, enjoyed golfing, reading, running, following politics, and his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years, Laurie; daughters, Jenny Hemmingson (Scott Pettit), Tega Cay, S.C., Jaime (Juan Herrera) Hemmingson, Chicago; Kimbel (Kathie) Hemmingson, Geneseo; grandchildren, Brayden and Brenna Pettit, Nicolás Hemmingson; mother, Joyce Hemmingson, Geneseo; sister, Ann (Dave) Bean, Brimley, Mich.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Lars, and his brother Nels.
