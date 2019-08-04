August 19, 1953-July 26, 2019
DAVENPORT - Michael L. Shellberg, 65, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf.
A memorial visitation is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to local no-kill animal shelters.
Mike was born August 19, 1953, in Moline, to Frank and Eunice (Eschmann) Shellberg. He was retired from John Deere in Mt. Joy.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Shellberg of Rock Island, and several cousins.
Online obituary available at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.