March 9, 1960-July 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Michael Louis Christiansen, 58 of Davenport, formerly of Clinton and Low Moor, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018, at his home. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Pape Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Christiansen, Murray Christiansen, Mitch Christiansen, Cody Theis, Johnny Milwood and Tom Becker. Following the funeral, a celebration of Mike's life will continue at the Low Moor Community Center.
Mike was born in Clinton on March 9, 1960, the son of John and Jeanette (Goldensoph) Christiansen. He graduated from Clinton High School. He was employed by the Davenport School District. He was a member of Pinecreek Christian Church in Polo, Illinois. Mike was a history buff who enjoyed fishing, singing and gardening.
Mike is survived by two children, Joe (Nicole) Christiansen of Preston, Iowa, and Anna (Tyler) Christiansen of Clinton; a grandson, Tucker; his partner of 23 years, Mark Becker of Davenport; his parents, John and Jeanette Christiansen of Wheatland, Wyoming; a sister, Michelle Shellhart of Cheyenne, Wyoming; three brothers, Mark (Kathy) Christiansen of Arizona, Mitch (Lorina) Christiansen of Cheyenne, Murray (Karen) Christiansen of Tucson, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Andrew, and his grandparents.
