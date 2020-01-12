Michael (Mike) Lee Griffith

On September 27, 2014, Michael was united in marriage with Brea Urbanek in Vinton, Iowa. He was the best husband, friend, son and son-in-law and was so excited to become a first time father to his baby girl. Michael was kind, patient, funny (but definitely not as funny as his wife) and loved the life he built for himself and his family. His love for his wife, and hers for him, was immeasurable. She doesn't know who is going to do all of her favors anymore, especially get more White Claws on “White Claw Friday.” Michael was the kind of guy that would drop anything for anyone. He was incredibly patient, easy going and couldn't say “no” to anyone in need. His smile and laugh was incredibly infectious and could bring a smile to anyone's face. He was one of the most personable individuals you would ever meet. He could start a conversation with anyone and made friends everywhere he went. Michael enjoyed camping, fishing, deer hunting and being outdoors while sipping on Crown Royal or a Twisted Tea. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed time spent with his family and many friends. Michael's sense of style was one of a kind. Some days you could find him rocking his dad shoes, cargo shorts, and a boat hat, other days he was looking flyer than a mother trucker. His family, friends and his beloved dog, Comet, will miss him tremendously. His presence was a bright light and this world will never be the same without him in it.