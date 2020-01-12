September 21, 1989-January 8, 2020
VINTON, Iowa -- Michael (Mike) Lee Griffith, 30, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Garrison, Iowa, following a work accident.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Vinton Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, and for an hour before services on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Brandon, Iowa.
Michael was born September 21, 1989, at Moline, Ill., the son of Brian and Laura (O'Neil) Griffith. He was a 2008 graduate of Waukon High School.
On September 27, 2014, Michael was united in marriage with Brea Urbanek in Vinton, Iowa. He was the best husband, friend, son and son-in-law and was so excited to become a first time father to his baby girl. Michael was kind, patient, funny (but definitely not as funny as his wife) and loved the life he built for himself and his family. His love for his wife, and hers for him, was immeasurable. She doesn't know who is going to do all of her favors anymore, especially get more White Claws on “White Claw Friday.” Michael was the kind of guy that would drop anything for anyone. He was incredibly patient, easy going and couldn't say “no” to anyone in need. His smile and laugh was incredibly infectious and could bring a smile to anyone's face. He was one of the most personable individuals you would ever meet. He could start a conversation with anyone and made friends everywhere he went. Michael enjoyed camping, fishing, deer hunting and being outdoors while sipping on Crown Royal or a Twisted Tea. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed time spent with his family and many friends. Michael's sense of style was one of a kind. Some days you could find him rocking his dad shoes, cargo shorts, and a boat hat, other days he was looking flyer than a mother trucker. His family, friends and his beloved dog, Comet, will miss him tremendously. His presence was a bright light and this world will never be the same without him in it.
Michael is survived by his wife, Brea Griffith, their baby girl (due in May) and beloved dog, Comet, of Vinton; parents, Brian (Patty) Griffith, Coal Valley, Ill.; mother, Laura Griffith, Coal Valley, Ill.; brother- Brandon Wainman, Moline; sisters- Brittany Stone, Cedar Falls and Kimberly Griffith, Coal Valley; Grandpa Bob, East Moline, grandparents, Frank and Nancy Derrick, Moline, and baby girl Griffith due in May.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Janet and Vertis Griffith and Ann Choate.
Michael was employed by Wendling Quarries, specializing in quality control.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Van-Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Michael and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.