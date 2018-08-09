July 21, 1934-August 5, 2018
CLINTON - Michael Robert Brisch, 84, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Mercy North Skilled Care.
A Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 13, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors. The family invites all in attendance for lunch at the Prince of Peace Parish Hall immediately following the burial.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael L. Brisch, Matthew R. Brisch, Michael Andrew Brisch, Abdullah Foad, M.D., Fazl A. Foad M.D., Jack Waldorf, John Snyder and Richard Steffen. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Robert Rosenberger.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 12, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home. Online condolences may by expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Michael was born on July 21, 1934 in Oak Park, Ill., the son of Michael Andrew and Marie (Fountain) Brisch. His family moved to Manitowoc, Wis., when Michael was young for the Rockwell Lime and Brisch Brick Company, the family business. He was a 1952 graduate of Wentworth Military Academy (Honor Society), then attended the University of Notre Dame in the ROTC program, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After graduating, he served in the United States Army. He married Sarah Bassler on April 28, 1962, at the Log Chapel, University of Notre Dame.
Michael was a respected Chemical Engineer with DuPont in Clinton for 45 years retiring in 2001 as Senior Engineer. He was instrumental in the advancement of shrink-film famously known as “Clysar”. He was a faithful member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and an avid Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers fan. He was a connoisseur of American and World History, a whiz at Math and was respected by those who knew him as a man of honor and integrity.
Michael was an extremely loving, devoted and dedicated father, grandfather and husband and was passionately involved in the details of his children and their families' lives. He had no greater love than that for his family. His children have cherished memories of their lives spending quality time as a family camping, visiting amusement parks, historical sites and museums. He was a great conversationalist, a good listener and genuinely interested in what the other person had to say. He enjoyed simple pleasures in life and had timeless values. Everyone who knew him could feel the kindness he emanated.
Michael is survived by his wife of 56 years Sarah (Bassler) Brisch of Clinton; his five children: Madonna McCormick (Joseph dec.) of Iowa City; Michael L. (Kerri) Brisch of Clinton; Theresa M. Brisch of Clinton; Matthew R. (Stephanie) Brisch of Clinton; and Elizabeth (Abdullah, M.D.) Foad of Bettendorf; and 10 grandchildren: Gabriel Trinity and Abigail McCormick (Madonna); Samantha and Michael Andrew Brisch (Michael L.) of Clinton; Elena and Eloise Brisch (Matthew R.) of Clinton; and Sophia, Kamran, Sarah and Cyrus Foad (Elizabeth) of Bettendorf; and his two sisters: Mary of Oklahoma and Barbara of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son-in-law: Joseph McCormick.
Michael (Dad / Grandpa) is deeply loved and greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. Thank you for joining us to celebrate his life.
Memorials can be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.