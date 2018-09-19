Michael Saey

November 26, 1945-September 16, 2018
SILVIS — Michael P. Saey, 72, of Silvis died on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601-38th Avenue, Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday prior to the services at the funeral home. Cremation will take place following services and inurnment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, at a later date. All need to use 60th Street for access to the funeral home.
Michael was born on November 26, 1945, in Moline, the son of Camiel and Germaine (Goergen) Saey. He married Connie M. Allardyce on November 2, 1963, in Moline. Michael was a member of the Viking Club of Moline. He was an avid golfer and he enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and tending to his flowers.
Survivors include his wife, Connie; children, Jeff Saey, Rockford, Illinois, and Kris (Kurt) Mirimanian, Silvis; grandchildren, Kayla (Forrest) Wiltfang, South Beloit, Illinois, Danielle Saey, Loves Park, Illinois, and Hannah Mirimanian and Allison Mirimanian, both of Silvis; and one great-grandchild, Avery.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.