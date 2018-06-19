January 5, 1958-June 17, 2018
MILAN — Micheal Ray Pugh, 60, of Milan, died on Father's Day, June 17, 2018, at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Washington, Iowa. Private family inurnment services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Mr. Pugh was born January 5, 1958, in Xenia, Ohio, to Ronald and Patricia (Fourman) Pugh. He married Janet L. (Voss-Bellman) on March 26, 1995, in Davenport. Mike was a 1976 graduate of Milton-Union High School, West Milton, Ohio. He was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, including tours overseas in Germany, the Netherlands and Turkey, as well as playing softball on a NATO team. He retired from active duty in 1996, and worked as a federal civilian employee until retiring in 2014 from the Headquarters, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Financial Operations Directorate at Rock Island Arsenal. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Ohio teams — the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, Dayton Flyers and Ohio State. He loved his family, the companionship of his cat, Kitty, and dog, Mya, taking walks outdoors and listening to music. He believed strongly in the Lord and the power of prayer.
Survivors include his wife; sisters, Rhonda Amonds, Troy, Ohio, and Vicki Quillan, Greenville, Ohio; a favorite niece, Michelle Amonds, Troy; a son, Nolan Pugh; daughters, Shanda (Jesse) Wright and Nikki (Jason) Tinnerman; and grandchildren, Jesse Jr. and Kamryn Wright, and Brady, Carter, Dawson, Ethan Tinnerman, and Mason Pugh, all of Ohio; and Brandon Baze and Alex and Shelby Charlet, Cambridge, Illinois.
Mr. Pugh was preceded in death by his father.
