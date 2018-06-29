Michele Williams

August 26, 1952-June 21, 2018
DAVENPORT — Michele “Shelly” D. (Schabilion) Williams, 65, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at home. Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at Cross Point Church, Bettendorf, on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Shelly was born on August 26, 1952, in Davenport, to Norman and Gloria (Rossi) Schabilion. She graduated from Davenport High School and later earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Ambrose University.
Shelly loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed word searches and was a collector of knick.-knacks.
Survivors include her children, Terrance (Wendy) Schabilion, Terra (Dameon) Wright, Jessicca Williams, LeAnna Young and Steven Williams; grandchildren, Arianna, Dominic, Ariah, Alyssa, Joe, Jordan, Madison, Alleah, Greg, Justyn, Brandon, Valerie, Alexyia, Angeleah, Josiah, Dameon Jr.”Day Day,” James Jr. “Popcorn,” Aliviya and Dakota; great-grandchildren, Zaida, Chloe, Zola, Justyn Jr., and Kamdynn; brothers, Mike, Mitch and Mark Schabilion; sisters, Marci Severson and Melissa Plinke; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Matt Schabilion.
She will be forever missed.