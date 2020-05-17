× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 25, 1965-May 5, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Michelle Bienvenue, a French Canadian citizen, born May 25, 1965, passed away in the comfort of her Davenport home on May 5, 2020, following an extended illness. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.rungemortuary.com.

Michelle was born in Quebec, Canada, to Jacques Bienvenue and Ginette Emond. On June 11, 2005, she was united in marriage to Jocelyn Jacob in Quebec, Canada. She worked as a special educator, helping people with their difficult health and learning issues. She has given 300% to society by helping people all over the world achieve life improvements. She had a passion for traveling, visiting more than forty countries. Locations where Michelle sought to educate others include Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Norway; the Republic of Guinea, Africa; Saudi Arabia, and most recently in the United States, residing in Davenport, Iowa.

All those who were blessed to know Michelle will remember her as a person full of energy; the woman with the contagious smile; and of course, the famous clown, Michou.