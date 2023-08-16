Michelle L. "Shelly" Titterington

June 17, 1956 - August 13, 2023

Michelle L. "Shelly" Titterington, 67, of Edgington, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Unity Point Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island.

Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, with Rev. Zach Hopkins officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be private for the family at Edgington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Parkinson's Foundation.

Shelly was born on June 17, 1956 in Moline, Illinois, a daughter to Robert and Nancy (Walther) Wiklund.

She married Scott M. Titterington on July 20, 1996 in Moline. He survives.

Also surviving are her children, Heather (Tony) Roelens, Rock Island, Matthew (Melissa) Cervantes, EL Paso, Illinois; grandchildren: Brayden, Ariana, Delaney, Camden Yale, Brinkley; sisters-in law, Shirley Wiklund, Marjorie Hensler, Sally (Mark) Trulson, all of Rock Island; nephews, Kevin and Andrew Wiklund; aunts, Jan (David) Roseen, Minnesota, Karna Walther, Arizona, and several cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Adam in infancy, and her brother Kevin.

Shelly graduated from Moline High school in 1974. She attended Blackhawk College Nurse Training program and worked as a candy striper. She had a career as an LPN and visiting home nurse for several years. She loved to travel when she was able and she made many memorable trips with her family for reunions and vacations. She was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline where she was baptized and confirmed. Most of all she loved her family and her grandchildren and every moment they had to spend together. She will be dearly missed.

Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.wheelanpressly.com