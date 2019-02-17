Michelle Locke

July 11, 1973-February 12, 2019
ANDALUSIA — Michelle L. Locke, 45, of Andalusia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Milan. Memorials may be left to the family.
Michelle was born July 11, 1973, in Grand Rapids, Minn., the daughter of Ricky and Charmay Ferguson. She married Michael Locke on Sept. 6, 2003.
Survivors include her husband, Mike; children, Hunter, Peyton and McKenzie; parents, Ricky and Charmay Ferguson; siblings, Dawn Phillips, Jason Ferguson and Monica Holcomb.