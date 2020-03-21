May 4, 1955-March 16, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Michelle Marie “Mickey” Plummer, 64, passed away on March 16, 2020, after battling an extended illness. She was surrounded at home by her husband Al and her children.

A celebration of life is being planned for family and friends at a future date.

Michelle was born May 4, 1955, in Davenport, Iowa, daughter of Eldon and Virginia (Gibbs) Leslein. She married Allen Plummer on August 26, 1987. Michelle is survived by her husband Allen, son John Franklin, daughters Tammy Franklin and Kristi Franklin Crosby, grandchildren Kloey and Karmyne Crosby, siblings John Leslein, William (Mary Lee) Leslein, Charles (Susanne) Leslein, Ann Louhela, Maxine (Richard) Hirsch, Mary Pillard, Karl (Sarah) Leslein and Jacqueline (Lawrence) Negaard.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Judith (Thomas) Groft, Thomas (Nola) Leslein and Philip (Nola) Leslein.

Known as “Mickey” by her family and friends, she will be remembered as selfless, loving, kind, and beautiful inside and out. Mickey worked at Gas & Electric Credit Union for 26 years where she was beloved by her coworkers and members. She loved her Hawkeyes, a good beer, and summer vacations when she and Al took the kids and grandkids to explore the beauty of our fifty states.

Mickey will be remembered most for her love of family. She and Al were inseparable in their 32 years of marriage, and her children and grandchildren were always a big part of their lives. She leaves this world with a legacy of loving kindness.