May 18, 1929-September 5, 2018
CLINTON — Mihaly “Michael” Bukta, 89, of Clinton passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Alverno Health Center. His family was present as he made his journey to heaven. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Prince of Peace Parish with a lunch to follow. Visitation is Sunday from 3-7 a.m. at Pape Funeral Home.
Mike was born May 18, 1929, in the village of Hahot, Hungary. One of 10 children, Mike and his family struggled to survive during the Depression. At 14, Mike was forcibly drafted into the Hungarian army to fight during World War II. He served as a prisoner of war of Allied Forces. In 1945, when the war ended, he returned home. Peace didn't last.
In October 1956, Mike again found himself in war when he joined the Hungarian Revolution as a Freedom Fighter against Soviet rule. The Soviet Union soon crushed the rebellion, Mike fled and sought asylum in Canada. In 1967, he moved to Clinton, where he met his wife, Polly. They made Clinton their home and raised two sons, Paul and Aaron.
Mike was a pipefitter with Local 25 in Rock Island and a longtime member of Prince of Peace Parish. He enjoyed farming, hunting and watching sports. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic
Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary “Polly” Bukta; sons, Paul (Michelle) and Aaron (Shannon); seven grandchildren, Ronan, Julia, MaryJane, Katherine, Hope, Talulla and Ruby; and his sisters, Jolanda, Elizabeth, Katherine and Veronika. He was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice of Clinton. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.