March 2, 1948-September 13, 2019
MILAN - Mike D. Stevens, 71, of Milan, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at his home.
A memorial visitation will be held for Mike on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave. E., Milan. Private inurnment with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center.
Mike was born March 2, 1948, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, a son of Charles A. and Carol A. (Tuck) Stevens. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Mike completed Ranger and Jungle Operations Courses and a tour of duty in Vietnam. Eventually, he earned his commission in the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant. He competed his military service at the rank of First Lieutenant. Mike married Susan England on September 4, 1979, in Las Cruces, NM. She passed away on October 18, 2007. Mike worked in sales for most of his civilian life. He sold insurance for many years and also sold cars, Mike retired in 2007. He was very proud of his military service and spent his life trying help to help veterans who had fallen on hard times. He was a staunch advocate for incarcerated veterans transition programs and VA Stand Down events. Mike was also a member of VVA QC Chapter #299.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Eve Stevens, Milan; sons, Nate Summers, Duvall, WA and David Stevens, Rock Island; grandchildren, Danielle Kae Stevens, Katelyn Summers, Haley Gruner, Tara Summers and Orion Fletcher; siblings, Sandra Bradshaw, Jack Stevens, Gene Stevens and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
