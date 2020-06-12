× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 2, 1949-June 10, 2020

MUSCATINE — Mike Furlong died peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his son's home in Iowa City, Iowa, at the age of 71 years old.

A visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Ardon Creek Vineyard & Winery, with a service following at 3 p.m. at the winery. The interment will immediately follow at the St. Malachy's Cemetery in 76 Township (2 miles from Ardon Creek) with a fellowship following interment at the winery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be made to the St. Malachy's of Ardon Preservation Society or 4-H Club. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mike was born on March 2, 1949, at Bellevue hospital in Muscatine, Iowa, to Leo and Frances (Ryan) Furlong. Mike was a 9-year member of the “Spirit of 76” 4-H Club. He graduated from Central, a one-room country school in 1963, Hayes Catholic High School in 1967, Muscatine Community College in 1969 and The University of Iowa in 1977, with a coach and physical education degree. While at Muscatine Community College Mike played two years of baseball and basketball.