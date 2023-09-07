Mildred E. Farwell

August 22, 1937 - September 1, 2023

Mildred E. Farwell, 86, of Rock Island (formerly of Reynolds, Illinois), peacefully passed away Friday, September 1, 2023.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Sunday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Cordova Cemetery.

Millie was born August 22, 1937, in Cordova, Illinois. She was raised by her grandparents, Orville and Hannah Farwell. Later in life, her aunt and uncle (Francis and Donna Mack) with their family cared for Millie. Millie was her own person - loving, kind, and full of spirit. She took every opportunity to positively impact the lives of others, evidenced by her gifts of handmade crafts that brighten every special occasion and holiday. We learned many lessons from Millie - embracing life with joy, happiness, and laughter.

In lieu of flowers, and memorials, please take time to be kind to someone in need.

Those left to cherish her memory are family members and others who loved her to the moon and back.

