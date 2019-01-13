July 19, 1925-January 11, 2019
DAVENPORT - Mildred E. "Millie" Mortensen, 93, of Davenport, formerly of Durant, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019, at the Kahl Home in Davenport.
Mildred was born in Davenport, Iowa, on July 19, 1925, to Bernard and Irene (Klouda) Hansen. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School Academy in Davenport. Millie married Leroy C. "Bud" Mortensen on February 8, 1948, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on October 6, 1985.
She was a member of Royal Neighbors of America, Stockton camp. She enjoyed playing cards and reading.
Private family inurnment will be in the Durant Cemetery, Iowa.
Millie is survived by her daughters: Lois Spanich of Morrison, Ill., Mary Mortensen of Davenport, Susan (Don) Floyd of Overland Park, Kan., and Betty Nelson of Davenport, her son William (Joyce) Mortensen of Lake Villa, Ill., 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and her brother Bernard (Joanne) Hansen of Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Leroy Mortensen, brother William Hansen and sister Lois Hering.
Memorial donations may be made to the Durant Ambulance or Durant Firefighters Inc. in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com