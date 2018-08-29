August 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Mildred “Millie” McKinney, 91, of Davenport, passed away August 27, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 31, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 30, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Millie's name may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Millie was born in 1927 to Charles and Lillian Dengler in rural Scott County, Iowa. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Kenneth McClanahan in 1947; he passed away in 1952. In 1955, she was united in marriage to Gerald Eckhardt. Then in 1983, she was united in marriage to Willis “Mac” McKinney. When Millie graduated from high school, she went to work at Davenport Bank; before she married she also worked at Peterson VonMaur. She later went to work at Northwest Bank as Miss VIP working with trips and then went to work at Tri State Tours as a tour guide. Millie was very active in the community, belonging to CASI, RSVP, Liedertafel, the Putnam Museum Guild, and served on the board for the Plus 60 Club. She also enjoyed line dancing, card playing, flower gardening, traveling, music, working on genealogy, and doing needle work and puzzles.
Those left to honor Millie's memory are her daughter, Virginia “Ginger” (Lee) Coward; son- in-law Jim Masengarb; grandchildren, Heather (Brent) Reimer, Christy (Jason) Gelt, Sarah Masengarb, James (DeeAnn) McClanahan, Kari Turbeville, and Nicole Coward; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Emily, and Nathan Reimer, Cleo and Ridley Gelt, Haley Turbeville, James “Deuce” and Brooklyn McClanahan; step great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Bryan, and Tegan; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Dengler. She was preceded in death by her children, James McClanahan, David Eckhardt, and Judy Masengarb; her brother Warren Dengler; her sister, Henrietta Moore, and her parents.
