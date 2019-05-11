October 5, 1932-May 7, 2019
ELDRIDGE - Milton Carl Schatz, 86, died May 7, 2019, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
He was born October 5, 1932, in Monticello to the late Harm and Emma (Marek) Schatz and graduated from DeWitt High School.
He served in the Army for three years during the Korean War. Milt obtained his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa. On August 24, 1957, Milt married Deloris "Dee" Albers August 24, 1957. Milt began teaching at North Scott High School when the school was built in 1958. He later obtained his Master's Degree from the University of Iowa. Milt retired from the North Scott School District with over 30 years of service.
He was member of Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge. Milt and Dee belonged to the Eastern Iowa Polka Club. His hobbies included bowling, reading, playing bridge and competing in table tennis tournaments. Milt played guitar and sang at nursing homes as a one man band. He was inventive and had a patent on an automatic table tennis machine. Milt loved the time spent with his family which was of utmost importance to him.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 62 years, Dee; children, Rebecca (Kevin Kettering) Oliver, Moline, Illinois, David (Jill) Schatz, Wildwood, Missouri, and Jeff (Sara Wilcox) Schatz, Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Will, Drew, Sam and Jacob Schatz; siblings, Margaret Newell and Harlan (Ella Marie) Schatz.
Milt was also preceded in death by siblings, Velma Thorndike, Ruth Redman, Irvin Schatz, LaVern Schatz, Berdena Rutledge and Alice Schatz.
Visitation will be at Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge from 4-7 p.m. Monday, with a service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the church. The Rev. Dr. Carrie Lewis LaPlante will officiate with military rites and burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schulzfuneralhomes.com.