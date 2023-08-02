Minister William Clinton, Sr.

April 5, 1941 - July 24, 2023

Minister William Clinton, Sr., 82, of Austell, Georgia, passed away on July 24, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 5, 1941, in Meridian, Mississippi, to Jessie and Viola Clinton. He later went on to serve in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965, proudly dedicating himself to his country. After his military service, he pursued a career as a Semi Truck Driver and later became a Realtor with the Iowa Association of Realtors. Additionally, Minister Clinton faithfully served as a Minister, sharing his spiritual guidance with others. Minister Clinton worshipped at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia. His faith was an integral part of his life, providing him with strength and comfort.

Minister Clinton is survived by his devoted wife, Bessie Clinton; his son, William (Diane) Clinton, Jr.; his daughter, Tarsha Clinton; and his son, LaVar Clinton. He is also survived by his sisters: Sarah (Robert) Ankum, Essie (Wilson) Thomas, and Betty Ann Rogers; as well as his brothers: Abraham Clinton and Ernest (Diane) Clinton. He leaves behind a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Viola Clinton; as well as his brothers: Johnny, Jessie, Tommie, and Hubert Clinton; and his sisters: Arlean Peterson, Minnie Hardy, and Evangelist Sylvia Wilson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church. Prior to the service, there will be a visitation period starting one hour earlier.

Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Minister William Clinton, Sr., will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his faith and his family. His legacy will continue to inspire all those who knew and loved him.