November 10, 1926-August 10, 2018
COLONA — Minita M. Heed, 91, formerly of Colona, died Friday, August 10, 2018, at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Geneseo, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 17, 2018, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or to Hillcrest Nursing Home Activities Department. All need to use 70th Street for access to the funeral home due to the road construction.
Minita was born on November 10, 1926, in Comanche County, Oklahoma, the daughter of Paul and Mina (Franke) Pfeiffer. She married Stanley Heed on December 31, 1946. In her younger years, she worked as a telephone coordinator and later for the State of Illinois as a case work coordinator for 23 years, retiring in 1988.
Minita was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and was active in WELCA. She enjoyed baking breads and coffee cakes and sewing. Minita was a very caring person who enjoyed time with her family friends and her home was always open for the people in her life.
Survivors include her husband, Stan; children, Carol (Mike) Keller of Bettendorf; son, Paul (Lynn) Heed of Tinley Park, Illinois; AFS exchange student, Claudia Dalla-Verde of Sao Paulo, Brazil; grandson, Ian.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Gerhardt, Paul, Leonard, Gilbert and Arno.
