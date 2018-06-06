December 11, 1928-May 25, 2018
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Minnie B. Ebersole, 89, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Minnie was born December 11, 1928, on South Mountain, Pennsylvania, to the late Edward T. Sr. and Minnie B. (Lookabaugh) Staley. She was the youngest and last surviving of 13 siblings. Minnie wed the late Edward B. Ebersole on June 30, 1946, and celebrated 50 years of marriage just prior to his passing.
She was a devoted mother to Sonja J. (Ebersole) Hanson (Donald) and the late David E. Ebersole.
Minnie was selfless, kind, caring, compassionate and tender. She loved to dote on her grandchildren John Neu (Dana), Andrea (Neu) Robison (Chris) and Stephen Neu (Elizabeth); and snuggle with her great-grandbabies David, Taylor, Victoria, Grace and Annabelle.
She loved to travel with family and friends and cherished these trips as her favorite memories. Minnie loved dogs and feeding her backyard squirrels. She received great joy in the simple pleasures of a sunny day, lunch with her friends, and working in her yard.
Minnie was thankful for her late-in-life companion, Reese Cain, whose affection and spirit rekindled her faith in love.
Funeral services and Mass of will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hock Family Pavilion, Duke HomeCare & Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, N.C. 27704. Online condolences may be made at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.