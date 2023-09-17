Minnie Irene Knake
October 31, 1932 - September 15, 2023
Minnie Irene Knake, 90, of Eldridge, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at Fieldstone in Dewitt.
Services will be Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, with visitation one hour prior to her service. Private burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may go to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be expressed at rungemortuary.com.
Minnie was born October 31, 1932 in Iowa. She was the daughter of Louis and Amelia (Oltmanns) Knake. She worked as an operator for Northwestern along with her sister, for over 30 years. She enjoyed craftwork but was most famously known as the "Cookie Lady." Minnie was also known for her feistiness and knew what she wanted and went for it. She will be remembered for being "too picky" to get married.
Those left to honor her memory include numerous nieces and nephews including, Timothy (Phyllis) Chantos, Dewitt, Iowa, and Gary Meyer, Davenport.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, and five sisters.