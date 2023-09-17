Minnie Irene Knake

Minnie was born October 31, 1932 in Iowa. She was the daughter of Louis and Amelia (Oltmanns) Knake. She worked as an operator for Northwestern along with her sister, for over 30 years. She enjoyed craftwork but was most famously known as the "Cookie Lady." Minnie was also known for her feistiness and knew what she wanted and went for it. She will be remembered for being "too picky" to get married.