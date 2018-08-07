Miriam Holden

May 9, 1921-August 3, 2018
DAVENPORT — Miriam B. Holden, 97, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport, with a visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Miriam was born on May 9, 1921, to Eugene and Mildred (Brown) Wallace in Waterloo, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Clarence Holden, who passed away in 1998. She worked as a cook for the Davenport School System for many years.
Miriam enjoyed going camping and spending time at lake homes. She was active with CASI. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and adored spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ron Holden and Steve Holden; grandchildren, Zachary (Gina) Holden, Shawn (Amy) Hamerlinck, Jacob (Kayla) Holden, Shane (Lissa) Holden, Kimberly (Mike) Gillespie and Jeff Holden; and great-grandchildren, Dakota, Lucas, Avea, Mateo, Lexi, Ryan, Courtney, Megan, Gram, Bennett and Ashton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; Harold, her infant son; sister, June Abresh; and brothers, Jack Wallace, Russell Wallace and Max Wallace.