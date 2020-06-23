× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 28, 1967-June 21, 2020

ATKINSON -- Misty M. DePauw, 53, of Atkinson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer with her family by her side in Moline, Ill.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mineral Cemetery, Mineral, Ill. Reverend Terry Lancaster will officiate. A visitation will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Effective June 26, 2020, regulations allow for 50 people (including staff) at a time within the funeral home. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID regulations. Memorials may be directed to the Misty DePauw Memorial Fund.

Misty was born May 28, 1967, the daughter of Donald and Linda (Nelson) Collier, in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Bettendorf High School. She earned an associate's degree at Black Hawk College, Moline, Ill. On September 21, 1991, she married Ron DePauw at Fairview Methodist Church. Misty was an active member of the Mineral United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing, working in the yard, flowers, painting, and reading. She especially loved spending time with her family.