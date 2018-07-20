Moses Woods Sr.
May 12, 1938-July 16, 2018
BETTENDORF – Funeral services celebrating the life of Moses Woods Sr., 80, of Bettendorf, will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, with military graveside honors. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Moses passed away Monday, July 16, 2018 at Unity Trinity Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the First Tee Program.
Moses was born May 12, 1938, in El Dorado, Arkansas, a son of Joseph and Eddylee (Magee) Woods. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Jackson on February 27, 1978, in Davenport. Moses was retired from John Deere Harvester and Rico in Des Moines in 1993.
He enjoyed Praising Yahweh and his son our savior YAHshua to the glory of YAH with his family, encouraging those around him, and playing golf.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 40 years, Bonnie, and their children, Jabari Woods, Bettendorf, Afreya (Johnny) King, Moline, Kamilah (Marlon) Williams, Monmouth, Illinois, Akeem Woods, Bettendorf. Other surviving children include Moses Woods Jr., South Carolina, Baraka Woods-Clark, Indiana, Veronica Woods, Mary Woods, Brian Woods; three brothers, Howard, Joe and Johnny, and a sister, Jenny, all of Davenport; as well as numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and a host of great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Noses.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Moses' obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.