Funerals
Today
Earl Clinton Smith, 11 a.m., Chapel of Praise / Church of God, Muscatine.
Tomorrow
No services scheduled.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
✓ Unlimited access to qctimes.com and apps
✓ No more surveys blocking articles
LIMITED TIME OFFER
Get the first month for just 99¢
✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition
✓ Unlimited access to the qctimes.com website and apps
✓ No more surveys blocking articles
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.